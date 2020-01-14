|
Unexpectedly on Thursday, January 10, 2020 at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Kelly Johnston (nee Armitage) of Fenelon Falls was in her 59th year. Loving mother of Dean Johnston and will be missed by her friend, Kevin Johnston, both of Fenelon Falls. Dear sister of Cindy Armitage, Paul Larocque and Nick Larocque. Survived by her step-mother Doreen Armitage and predeceased by her father Bill Armitage (2004). Also survived by her stepfather Roger Larocque and predeceased by her mother Cecilia. Dear sister-in-law of Ken Johnston and his wife Kathy. The family of Kelly Johnston received friends at the JARDINE FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION & TRIBUTE CENTRE on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with funeral service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment followed at St. John Cemetery, Sunderland. If desired, memorial donations to the Humane Society Kawartha Lakes, would be appreciated by the family. To leave an online condolence, make a memorial donation or share a story please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 14, 2020