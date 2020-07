Passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, Ontario. Loving husband of Kendra. Dear father to James, Samantha, Lindsy and son-in-law John. Loving Gramps to John and Jaxson. His brother John and wife Terri, Glen and wife Eva, sisters Sharon and husband Andy, sister Sandra and many beloved brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. In keeping with Lloyd's wishes cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be made at lakelandfuneralcentre.com