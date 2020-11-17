Passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 at St. Joseph's at Fleming. Lloyd was born in Jamaica. He moved to England where he taught school while earning a degree in Engineering Design. Lloyd moved to Canada in 1963. He designed for Pioneer Chain Saws of O.M.C. and then moved on to work at the Department of Defense at Trenton Base until his retirement. Enjoying martial arts, he became a black belt in judo. He also enjoyed calligraphy lettering and art. Lloyd's brother, Ralph (predeceased by Icy), of Oshawa and family will miss their brother, uncle and great uncle. A memorial service will take place at a later time. If so desired, donations may be made to Five Counties Children's Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
"See ya Augie"