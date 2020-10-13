1/1
Lloyd Bryans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed quietly at Carressant Care on Mary St. on October 7, 2020 in his 90th year. Predeceased by parents J. Edward and Gladys Bryans, and brothers Vern, Ray, and Bud Bryans. Lloyd will be fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Jean Bryans, his nieces and nephews: Carol, Jim, Gloria, Bonnie (Dennis), Shirley, Joyce (George), Ron, and Margaret, his great-nieces and nephews: Derrick, Jenny, Lynne, Bradley, Stacey, Billy Joe, Becky (Kent), Shannon (Andrew) and his great-great-nieces and nephews Wanda, Doug and Trish and their families. Lloyd will also be remembered by his cousins; George and Margaret Bryans, Jean Roacha as well as many, many friends. He was a very friendly, compassionate, happy, and comical character, loved by all who got to know him. Lloyd worked hard at many jobs throughout his life including Royal Paving before his retirement, and was acknowledged as a favorite among the residents and staff at Carressant Care on Mary Street Lindsay. Our family would like to thank all the staff and volunteers at Carressant Care for their compassionate and professional care given to Lloyd. Due to Covid 19, our family will only be having a private family service at this time, however, we hope to have a Memorial Service later when it is safer to do so. Online condolences may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved