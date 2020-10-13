Lloyd Bryans

Passed quietly at Carressant Care on Mary St. on October 7, 2020 in his 90th year. Predeceased by parents J. Edward and Gladys Bryans, and brothers Vern, Ray, and Bud Bryans. Lloyd will be fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Jean Bryans, his nieces and nephews: Carol, Jim, Gloria, Bonnie (Dennis), Shirley, Joyce (George), Ron, and Margaret, his great-nieces and nephews: Derrick, Jenny, Lynne, Bradley, Stacey, Billy Joe, Becky (Kent), Shannon (Andrew) and his great-great-nieces and nephews Wanda, Doug and Trish and their families. Lloyd will also be remembered by his cousins; George and Margaret Bryans, Jean Roacha as well as many, many friends. He was a very friendly, compassionate, happy, and comical character, loved by all who got to know him. Lloyd worked hard at many jobs throughout his life including Royal Paving before his retirement, and was acknowledged as a favorite among the residents and staff at Carressant Care on Mary Street Lindsay. Our family would like to thank all the staff and volunteers at Carressant Care for their compassionate and professional care given to Lloyd. Due to Covid 19, our family will only be having a private family service at this time, however, we hope to have a Memorial Service later when it is safer to do so. Online condolences may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
.