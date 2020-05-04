Peacefully, at the Markham-Stouffville Hospital on Saturday, May 2nd, 2020, at age 82. Lloyd Allen, beloved husband of June (nee Welsh) for 64 years. Loved father of Audrey Teefy (Hugh), Susan Allen (BJ), Frank Allen (Elisa) and Teresa Allen. Loving grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of 4. Lloyd will be missed by his brother Ron Allen (Wendy). Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Thorne Funeral Home, 109 Laidlaw Street South in Cannington (705-432-2672). If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 4, 2020.