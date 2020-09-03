1/1
Lloyd Ellsworth HOWELL
With great sadness the family wishes to announce the passing of Lloyd at Pleasant Meadow Manor, Norwood on August 24, 2020 in his 95th year. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Sutherland) for 68 years. Loving father of Karen (Lynn Stackhouse), Ann Dodd (Doug) and Doug (Roxanne). Proud grandfather of Curtis Dodd (Hawley), April Valentine (Travis), and great-grandfather of Bennett Dodd, Carly and Emily Valentine. Predeceased by his brother Glenn (Lorna), sister-in-law Rae Fawcett (Don). Lloyd will be fondly remembered by his nephews, nieces and his dear friends. He was the former owner of Parkers Florist, an avid curler, bridge player and enjoyed round and square dancing. Previously he was a professional mining engineer. A private family will be held. Final Resting Place at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hastings. Thank you to Pleasant Meadow Nursing Home for their exceptional care and compassion. Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brett Funeral Chapel
76 Bridge Street North
Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0
(705) 696-2222
