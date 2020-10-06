1/1
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 2, 2020 in his 84th year. Beloved husband of Jean 'Sandy' (nee Phin) for 53 years. Loving father of Gary (Marcie) and Mike (Tracy). Proud Grandpa of Airawynn, Addison, Hunter and Charlize. Predeceased by his parents Russell and Gladys Hill, and sister Alma Bateman. Knobby worked as an electrician at Canadian General Electric for 35 years. In his spare time, he loved golfing and bowling. He was a dedicated volunteer, helping with the Men's Breakfast club and preparation of community dinners at St. James United Church. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. To protect the public, during the Covid-19 pandemic, we are limiting the number of guests per half hour for this visitation. To reserve a spot, please contact us at 705-745-4683 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. prior to October 17th . Please be prepared to provide your name and contact information for the Peterborough Health Unit's contact log. Please be aware all attendees are required to wear a mask or cloth facial covering; please have yours on, prior to entering. Social Distancing is required and gathering on our outdoor properties is not permitted. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. If you wish to watch the livestream of the service on the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre Facebook page, please contact the funeral home for further information. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com. Knobby was always willing to help others in need. In his memory, please show respect, kindness and patience towards all others.


