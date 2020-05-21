Hello to the Leadbeater family.



We like so many members of Harcourt Park are so indebted to your dad/grandpa/great grandpa for the legacy he left us in our beautiful piece of Haliburton County, Harcourt Park. Lloyd set the standard for fine governance and leadership that still graces our Park and its leaders today.



His kind friendship, willingness to do what ever he could to help out, his mentorship his dedication and very hard work, all in a real sense created, along with our founders, and a few original members, the unique sylvan paradise Harcourt Park members enjoy today.



It must be gratifying to know that your dad/grandpa/great grandpa's life will continue to enrich the lives of hundreds of others for years to come.



Sincerely



Barb and Bill Sinclair