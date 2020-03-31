|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mom - Lois Ann Chreptyk (BALL) May heaven be filled with many treasures and a garage sale around every corner. Finding treasures was mom's passion. Up until the last week of her life, she was still making calls, looking for treasures to keep her busy. If you lived in the area and ever had a yard sale, you knew mom. Mom was predeceased by her beloved husband, the late John Chreptyk and ever faithful companion, her Boston Terrier, PICKLES. Mom is survived by her sister Beth Speicher of Bracebridge, daughter Debbie Brown and her partner Ted Rodd of Lindsay, Joanne Chreptyk and her husband Derek Greasley of Coldwater, and son Doug Chreptyk and his wife Karen Duffy of Guelph. Loving grandma to Michael Brown, the late Matthew Chreptyk and Ryan Chreptyk-Thurston & his wife Liisa Laanes. Great grandma to Amelia, Lia, Logan and Hugo. Aunt Lois - to Leigh Pettit (Speicher), Kevin Speicher and Shawn Lilley (Speicher). Special friend Caroline Fenelius-Carpenter. We are unable to gather and share our grief, so we instead take pride in self isolating, and offering sincere thanks to all of the worlds caretakers - doctors, nurses, paramedics, health care workers, personal support workers and pharmacy staff - May God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 31, 2020