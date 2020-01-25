|
|
Peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital, January 22, 2020 in her 67th year. Loving mother of Patrick (Shauna) and Jeff (Mary). Proud grandmother of Sadie, Troy; Josh and Julia. Sister of Sonny King (Merle), Sharon Walker (Bruce), Dwayne Stamplecoskie (Mandy), Yvonne Gamble, Robbie Terrell (Wendy), and Billy (predeceased) (Kerry). Jean will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. A Celebration of Jean's Life will be held at the ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION, HAVELOCK, on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 25, 2020