Lois (Martin) Gamsby
Peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in her 90th year. Lois Gamsby(nee Martin) was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Gamsby (1992). Predeceased by her parents Wesley and Vera Martin. Dear mother of Glenda and her husband Rick Hughes of Fenelon Falls, Paul and his wife Karen of Peterborough, Bob and his wife Anne of Fenelon Falls. Loving grandmother of Philip (Shannon), Christian, Amy (Brad), Patrick (Wendy), Andrew (Joanna), Matthew (Elora), and her ten great grandchildren. Predeceased by her brother Malcolm Martin. A funeral service will be held at Fenelon Falls United Church. 123 Colborne Street, Fenelon Falls on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Fenelon Falls Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Fenelon Falls United Church would be appreciated by the family. To leave condolence, share a story or photo or make a memorial donation please visit:www.jardinefuneralhome.com Provincial directives require that you arrive with a face mask or face shield. Social distancing will be monitored closely.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jardine Funeral Home
8 Princes' Street West
Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0
(705) 887-3130
