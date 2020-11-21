It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lois Isobel Louttit, on November 18, 2020, in her 87th year. She left us peacefully with her family by her side. Loving and devoted mother of Robert Louttit (Tracey). Doting grandmother to Kristy Dwyer (Chris), Nolan Carroll (Courtney), Cailey Louttit, Tyson Long (Olivia), Quinton Long (Zalaikha) and Hayden Long. Loving great-grandmother to Brooklyn, Gabby, Lexi, Ashton and Hudson. She is survived by her brothers Roy Farr (Dianne), Ken Farr (Merrilyn) and predeceased by her sister Carolyn Brown (Keith). She will be fondly remembered by her many cousins, nieces and nephews. Lois was born in Weston, Ontario in 1934 to Claire and Isobel Farr. She was the oldest of their four children. In 1952, at the age of 18, she began her teaching career. A career that she loved and was devoted to for 41 years. Lois was a loving mother to all and she gave her time to each and everyone. She spent many years travelling around with her son Rob to every sporting game he could find. Lois was a manager and score keeper for the local baseball teams, as well she was a big part of the Little Britain Merchants hockey team. She was the lady everyone met upon entrance at the home town games. She was also involved in many other groups such as the church, swimming, bunka and her lupus group, just to name a few. Lois' contributions to her community were immeasurable and as a result she was inducted to the Lindsay District Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 for her dedication of years of volunteering her time. Although Lois was very much involved in her community she spent all her weekends with her family at her favourite place on Earth; the cottage. Family, friends and others whose lives Lois touched were invited to Mackey Celebrations in Lindsay on Saturday, November 21 from 12-2pm and 4-6pm. A private funeral service was held on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lupus Canada or Oakwood United Church. Attendance limits for funeral services in Celebrations or any facility, community hall where our staff is involved, is now set at 50 people. We will continue to screen and log guests as per Covid restrictions as permitted by public health.