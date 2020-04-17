|
Passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital with family by her side on April 12, 2020. Lorene "Jo" Maguire is loved, cherished and will be missed by her son Chris (Kristen) Maguire grandson Brady and granddaughter Kelly (Quentin) Locke, great-grandchildren Makenzie, Victoria and Reegan. Will be dearly missed by her sister Mary (Eric) Hearn, her many nieces, nephews and all of her great friends. Predeceased by loving husbands Earl Maguire and Dennis Transom, and son William Maguire and sister Darlene (Leo) Ladouceur. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon. A private family graveside service will take place at Verulam Cemetery, Bobcaygeon. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Friends may send condolences and/or make donations by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 17, 2020