Lorraine Ann Easson

Lorraine Ann Easson Obituary
Passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Ross Memorial Hospital. Lorraine at the age of 64, was the loving mother of Christopher, Adam and Jesse. Cherished Grandma of Simone and Finnegan. Dear sister of Micheal and David. In keeping with Lorraine's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or no service. If desired, a memorial donation to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 13, 2020
