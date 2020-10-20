1/1
Luella Elizabeth WEST
WEST, Luella Elizabeth (nee Lee) February 4, 1932 - October 17, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Victoria Manor in Lindsay on Saturday October 17, 2020. Luella was a former GE employee who positively touched the lives of the people she knew. She was a strong person who was very caring, giving and compassionate. She was active in her home community of Hastings, loved her gardens and a good game of cards. Luella valued life experiences, both near and far, and she passed this passion and the lessons on to her family. Luella is loved and will be missed by her daughters Lynne McColl (Dennis) of Havelock, Karen West (Hugh Mitchell) of Kirkland, Washington, and Tracy Rance (Len) of Campbellford. Loving Gramma of Karen Cork (Kirk), Dennis McColl, Tara Watters (Derek), Heather McColl (Chris Knox), Zac Rance (Kate), Miranda Rance (Evan O'Rourke), Dax Mitchell and Drew Mitchell. Cherished Great Gramma of Robbie Cork, Camden & Nathan McColl, Samantha, William and Mason Knox, Phoenix Rance and Brody Rance-O'Rourke. Missed by her brother-in-law Bob West, sister-in-laws Edith Torrance (Tiny) and Madge West, plus many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her loving husband Archie L. West (d. 2014), parents Sarah (Vi) and Wesley Lee, brother George and his wife Eva, as well as several brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws. Sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at Victoria Manor for their care and compassion of Luella. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, NORWOOD CHAPEL. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society, Victoria Manor or a charity of one's choice. Donations and/or condolences may be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705.639.5322.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 20, 2020.
