Luke Justin SUTCLIFFE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Luke's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Luke Justin Sutcliffe, who died peacefully on May 16, 2020. Born January 4, 1990 to Shawn Sutcliffe (Danielle French) and Charmaine Jackson (Michael Jackson). Luke will be forever missed by his siblings Ashley Ukrainetz (Rob Ukrainetz), and Holly Sutcliffe (Danial Orohoe), Jessica Jackson, Jon Jackson (Katie Jackson) and the late Virginia Sutcliffe. Luke was the proud uncle to Nevaeh and Kingston Ukrainetz, Anna and Miles Jackson. His grandparents Alma and the late Donald Sutcliffe and predeceased by grandparents Murray and Helen Logan. If desired donations to A Place Called Home or the Canadian Mental Health Association in memory of Luke would be appreciated. Online condolences and donations can be made online at lakelandfuneralcentre.com God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved