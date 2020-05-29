It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Luke Justin Sutcliffe, who died peacefully on May 16, 2020. Born January 4, 1990 to Shawn Sutcliffe (Danielle French) and Charmaine Jackson (Michael Jackson). Luke will be forever missed by his siblings Ashley Ukrainetz (Rob Ukrainetz), and Holly Sutcliffe (Danial Orohoe), Jessica Jackson, Jon Jackson (Katie Jackson) and the late Virginia Sutcliffe. Luke was the proud uncle to Nevaeh and Kingston Ukrainetz, Anna and Miles Jackson. His grandparents Alma and the late Donald Sutcliffe and predeceased by grandparents Murray and Helen Logan. If desired donations to A Place Called Home or the Canadian Mental Health Association in memory of Luke would be appreciated. Online condolences and donations can be made online at lakelandfuneralcentre.com God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 29, 2020.