Lynda BARLOW

Lynda Leigh BARLOW (nee Jamieson) was called home to her Lord and Savior on October 12, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at Victoria Manor, from complications of Alzheimer's in her 78th year. Lynda was the devoted wife of Fred Barlow, and loving mother of four children (Jeff, Christine, Doug and Leigh-Ann) and fondly remembered by her children's spouses (Ruben, Gary, Becky, and Sean), her nine grandchildren and one great-grandson. She is survived by her siblings Carol, Randy and Wendy, and predeceased by her brother Bruce, and parents Vernon and Muriel Jamieson. Lynda was an active member of Fairview Baptist Church prior to 1997, where Fred and she moved to Red Deer AB and then later returned to Lindsay in 2013. She enjoyed playing and teaching the piano, attending bible studies and prayer groups. As per her final wishes, there will be no funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Any donations may be made in Lynda's honour to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.