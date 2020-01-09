|
|
A dear daughter and Sister who passed away. November 6, 1955- January 11, 2018 Our lives go on without you but nothing is the same We cannot hid our heartache When someone speaks your name Sad are the hearts that love you Silent are the tears that fall Living without you Is the hardest of all You did so many things for us Your heart was kind and true And when we needed someone We could always count on you The special years will not return When we are all together But love for you within our hearts Keeps you with us forever Sadly missed by her Mother Edna and Sister Susan