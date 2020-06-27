Peacefully, on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Hospice Peter-borough, at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Norm Gibson for almost 50 years. Loving mother of Lori Patrick (Greg Driscoll). Proud grandmother of Courtney (Adam Griffin), Bridgette (Chad Cleary), Emily (Jared Mayhew) and great-grandmother of Paxton. Sur-vived by her sisters Pat Skitch, Betty Lou, and Heather Packman; brothers Robert (Linda), Doug, and Brian Packman; and her sisters- in-law Betty Park and Doris Gibson. Predeceased by her parents John Sr. and Marjorie Packman (late Alvin McMahon); brothers John, Keith, and Gary Packman; her sisters Joan Lunn, and Gwen Tripp (Doug Hubble); brothers-in-law Ted Skitch, Bill Lunn, Doug Tripp, Don Gibson and Jerry Park; and her sisters-in law Angela, Sharon and Karen Packman. Lynda will be greatly missed by many, many nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends, and colleagues. Lynda adored weekly card games with family and friends. She was an avid baker and enjoyed a good dinner party. She was a caring and com-passionate nurse for 30 years at Peterborough Civic Hospital and after retirement, contin-ued to nurse at Extendicare Peterborough. In keeping with Lynda's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. Lynda's family wishes to thank family members and Hospice Peter-borough for their extraordinary care, compassion and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Peterborough and the PRHC: Dialysis Unit would be greatly appreciated by her family. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 27, 2020.