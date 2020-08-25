1/1
Lynn MUCCI
1958-02-24 - 2020-08-20
Passed away at the age of 62 as a result of injuries from an accident doing what she loved on Thursday August 20, 2020 at St. Michael's hospital in Toronto with family by her side. Lynn was a local real estate agent in Buckhorn, Ontario. When she wasn't working, time spent with family, including her four-legged companions, was very important to her. Lynn was constantly on the look-out for animals in need so she could be their voice. Turtles could always count on Lynn to get them safely across the road. Lynn's horse Ebony was a huge part of her day; riding was her passion and the farm truly was her happy place. She will be remembered by family and friends for her kind heart, smiling eyes and compassionate spirit. Lynn will always be loved and missed by her husband of almost 30 years Trip, her children Taylor (Thomas Bertalan), Alex (Rylie) and Ryan (Alexandra), grandchildren James, Isabelle and Jax, siblings Anne Harvey (Robert) and Paul (Sue), and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, coworkers and friends. Friends and family are invited to extend their love and support on Sunday August 30, 2020 at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen St. Bobcaygeon, from 1:00 - 4:00 PM. Due to COVID restrictions, only a specific number of visitors are allowed in the funeral home at one time. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com. Please wait in your vehicle and only come to the front door of the funeral home at your designated time. Everyone must wear a mask. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Kawartha Turtle Trauma Centre. Donations can be made or condolences shared by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705.738.3222.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 25, 2020.
