At Hospice Peterborough on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in her 96th year. Mabel, loving wife of the late William "Bill" Archibald and James Wilson "Bill" McCreery. Cherished mother of William Ralph (Pia) Archibald, Sharon Cahill (Paul Caldwell), Sheila (Larry) Gammon, step-son Dave (Linda) McCreery, and the late Edmund Ivan "Ted" Archibald. Treasured Grandma of Kevin Cahill (Deb Goldin), Dan Gammon (Laura Baker), Julie (Rob) Stein, Allison Archibald (Kevin Klein), Cari McCreery (John), and Michele (Tony). Adored G.G. of Madison and Max Stein, and Ken and Corey (Abby) Elliott. Great-great Grandma of Jade. Dear sister of Ivan (Betty) Harris and the late Rita Harris, Jean (Kerwin) McPhail, and Freida (Tom) Perkins. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her family doctor Dr. Jesse Wheeler, to her palliative doc-tors Dr. Natalie Whiting, Dr. John Beamish and the entire staff at Peterborough Hospice for the compassionate care provided during the final weeks of Mabel's life. A Celebration of Mabel's Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to Hospice Peterborough or Northminster United Church would be appreciated by the family.