Unexpectedly, while doing what he loved on Friday, September 18, 2020. Mac Parsons, beloved husband of Jen (nee Walker). Loving father of 9-year-old Sierra, 7-year-old Wade and 5-year-old Charlie. Cherished son of Jeff and Marg Parsons and son-in-law of Steven and Mary Walker. Dear brother of Fraser Parsons (Jaime) and brother-in-law of Krystal Moran (Jessie). Loved uncle of Riley and Cole. Adored grandson of Dave and Marilyn Parsons and the late Don and Joyce Sutherland. Mac will be missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family of Mac Parsons will receive friends at the THORNE FUNERAL HOME, 98 River Street in Sunderland (705-432-2672) on Thursday, September 24 from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. In accordance with the directives provided by the Bereavement Authority of Ontario please contact the funeral home to schedule your visitation appointment. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone is mandatory. A private family service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, September 25th. Once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted a public celebration of his life will be planned. If desired, memorial donations can be made by cheque to Jen Parsons to be put in an education fund for the children, SickKids Foundation or a charity of choice
.