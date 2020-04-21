|
|
Peacefully on April 18, 2020 at the age of 98. Predeceased by her husband Ezra, son Bob, daughter-in-law Elane, and grandson Rob. Loving grandmother of Wendy Parisian (David) and Angela Pimentel (Nuno). Cherished great grandmother of Rebecca (Stephen), Elizabeth, Victoria, Elana, Jesse (Ashley) and Dawson. In keeping with the current Covid-19 pandemic and with Madeline's wishes, cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life will be arranged when the restrictions have been lifted. In honour of Madeline, donations to a would be appreciated by the family. The family wishes to express sincere thanks to the nurses, PSWs and staff at St. Joseph's at Fleming LTC for their dedication and care. Special thanks to Candy for her care and friendship.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 21, 2020