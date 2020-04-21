Home

POWERED BY

Services
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
(705) 745-4683
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline Wood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeline Wood Obituary
Peacefully on April 18, 2020 at the age of 98. Predeceased by her husband Ezra, son Bob, daughter-in-law Elane, and grandson Rob. Loving grandmother of Wendy Parisian (David) and Angela Pimentel (Nuno). Cherished great grandmother of Rebecca (Stephen), Elizabeth, Victoria, Elana, Jesse (Ashley) and Dawson. In keeping with the current Covid-19 pandemic and with Madeline's wishes, cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life will be arranged when the restrictions have been lifted. In honour of Madeline, donations to a would be appreciated by the family. The family wishes to express sincere thanks to the nurses, PSWs and staff at St. Joseph's at Fleming LTC for their dedication and care. Special thanks to Candy for her care and friendship.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -