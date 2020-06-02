Maisie Irene McLean
After a courageous battle with many illnesses, passed away peacefully with her loving and devoted husband Orval of 65 wonderful years by her side at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay in her 87th year on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Loving Mother of Barry (Janet), Brenda (Dan Ferguson, predeceased), Dale (Janet) and Lori (Jim Naylor). Remembered fondly by her siblings Iris Barry and Don Barry (Jean) (Regina, predeceased). Predeceased by her loving parents Grant and Greta Barry and siblings Marie Snelgrove (Harry), Grace Robinson (Peter), Arnold Barry (Anne), Holly Barry also predeceased, and in-laws Ivan McLean (Shirley) and Ross McLean (survived by Melissa). Cherished grandmother of Grant, Greg, Steve (Stephanie), Dave (Michelle), Stephanie, Jeremy, Vera, Shelby, Meg, Mitchell (Justine), Hannah, Paige, and special GG to great-grandchildren William, Ben, Alison "Maisie", Ava and Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Many wonderful memories were made attending country music jamborees and camping with lifelong friends. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes, Canadian Cancer Society or Heart & Stroke. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will occur at a later date. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca Please Note: Current COVID-19 restrictions limit all funeral gatherings to 10 or less people. Congregating in groups of more than 10 people is currently prohibited.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.
