Manfred HOELZLE

After lengthy illness, on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, at age 83. Manfred will be lovingly remembered by his loyal companion Judy Hodgkinson, his daughter Kristine and his many dear friends at Who'll Again Hills, Sunderland. Great thanks to the dedicated nurses and caregivers at Frost Manor in Lindsay, during such an important time in Manfred's life. Private arrangements entrusted to the Thorne Funeral Home, 109 Laidlaw Street South in Cannington (705-432-2672). If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the charity of your choice
.