1/1
Manfred HOELZLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After lengthy illness, on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, at age 83. Manfred will be lovingly remembered by his loyal companion Judy Hodgkinson, his daughter Kristine and his many dear friends at Who'll Again Hills, Sunderland. Great thanks to the dedicated nurses and caregivers at Frost Manor in Lindsay, during such an important time in Manfred's life. Private arrangements entrusted to the Thorne Funeral Home, 109 Laidlaw Street South in Cannington (705-432-2672). If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the charity of your choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved