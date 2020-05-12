Margaret Ann LITTLE
1952-12-19 - 2020-05-09
After a long illness, Margaret passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre in her 67th year. She went to be with the Lord with her beloved daughters Carol-Anne and Sandra by her side. She was the cherished and loved Nana to Mary Elizabeth. She is survived by her sister Mary Catherine Charlton and her husband Elwood, her niece Kathleen Charlton and her husband Craig Brant, and her great niece Lily. Margaret was predeceased by her parents Edward and Agnes Amyotte (nee Dionne). Marg was a devoted friend to many including her beloved and cherished daughters father Greg Little. Special thanks to the Nurses and Doctors on the Palliative Floor of PRHC for the care and compassion shown to Marg and her family. A Private Graveside Service will take place in St. Peter's Cemetery. A Celebration of her Life will take place in the future. In memory of Margaret, donations to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic School would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Graveside service
St. Peter's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
