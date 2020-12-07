Suddenly at her home in Lindsay on December 2nd 2020. Margaret loving mother to Kimberley (Neil) Lambert, Stacey (Ian) Dobbins, Jackie (Steve) Lambert, Brenda (Cory) Lambert and the late Shelley Lambert. Dear sister to Donald (Betty) Nicholson, Alberta (Ken) Stone, and the late Mary Kukemueller. Grandma will be missed and remembered always by her many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Cremation has taken place with a private family service taking place in the spring. Online condolences may be left at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com