Passed away at Lakeview Manor, Beaverton on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Margaret (McDonald) Thomas formerly of Woodville was the beloved wife of the late Stanley Gordon Thomas. Loved mother of Gordon and Alvin both of Woodville. Grandmother of Caitlynn. Sister of the late Mary Carberry. Family and friends will be received at the Stone Church Cemetery for a graveside service at 2 PM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2 PM. (Family will receive friends at the cemetery from 1:30 PM until service time). If so desired memorial donations in memory of Margaret, to the Beaverton-Thorah Eldon Historical Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. Service arrangements entrusted to Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
NOTE: COVID19 restriction allow 100 people in attendance, however the two-metre physical distancing between attendees is required and must be maintained.