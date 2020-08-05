1/1
Margaret Dickson JOHNSTON
It is with great sadness that the Johnston Family announces the passing of Jemima Margaret (Madge) Johnston born August 26, 1928 at Fairview (District of Walls, County of Orkney, Scotland). Margaret passed away peacefully in Lindsay, Ontario of natural causes in her 92nd year on July 30, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Robert Johnston and Jemima (née Dixon) Johnston and her dear sisters Isabel and Jeannette. Margaret was also predeceased by her loving husband James (Jim) Johnston in 2013 and son Kenneth in 2008. Ever remembered by daughter Eleanor Johnston Baugh and husband Gary Baugh of Burlington, WA and their extended family, Robert Johnston of Niagara Falls, Ontario and his partner Bruce Kelly and Maurice and Susan Johnston of Lindsay, Ontario. Survived by grandchildren Michael, Kim, Lauren and their families as well as Eleanor and Laura in the United Kingdom and their families. Madge also leaves behind many friends in Canada and in Orkney, Scotland. Madge moved to Canada in 1958 with husband Jim from their native Orkney, Scotland, settling in Oshawa, Ontario where they devoted their lives to raising their family. She was famous for her baking talents in the Scottish tradition as well as her knitting. Madge will ever be remembered as a devoted wife, providing great care, love and support to Jim as he battled Parkinson's disease in his last years. In their golden years, Jim and Madge traveled extensively and enjoyed wintering in Florida and spending summers at the family cottage on Buckskin Lake. The family would like to acknowledge and thank all the nurses and staff at Extendicare in Lindsay, Ontario for taking such good care of Madge, particularly throughout these very difficult and trying times. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to current circumstances. Online condolences may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 5, 2020.
