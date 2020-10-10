Peacefully, at her home with her family at her side on Monday, October 5, 2020 in her 81st year. Margaret, beloved wife of the late Ernst Winkler. Loving mother of Christine Spencer (husband John), Norman (Heather Scott), and Robert (wife Andrea). Loving Oma of Kylie Anderson, Eric Spencer, Charlotte Winkler, Emily Winkler, Heidi Anderson, Samantha Spencer and Willson Scott. Predeceased by her parents Ernst Mueller and Luise Mueller (nee-Schrofel). She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by many nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, neighbors and friends, in Canada, Germany and Austria. Arrangements entrusted to the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charity would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com