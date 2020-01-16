|
|
of Kirkfield - Margaret entered into rest peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Margaret, in her 68th year, was the loving wife for 33 years of the late Leigh Siegfried (2011). Predeceased by her parents Bert McKague and Jeannette (nee MacArthur). Loving sister of John (Heather) of Woodville, Bruce (Louise) of Woodville, Blair (Betty) of Whitby and fondly remembered by Nancy McKague of Woodville. Dear sister-in-law of Tom (Betty) of Kitchener. Dear aunt of Ellen (Bryan), Michael (Ashley), Daniel (Melissa), Kady (Brady), Kevin, Lindsey, Tom (Christina) and Amy (Mike). Great aunt of Emily, Olivia, Kara, Max, Ella, Alexander and Joseph. In keeping with Margaret's wishes, cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service with the family at the WOODVILLE UNITED CHURCH, 104 King Street, Woodville on Sunday February 9th at 2:00 pm to be followed by a Celebration of Her Life at the ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION, Branch #184, 126 Queen St., Woodville at 3:00 pm. Private interment later at Smith's Cemetery, Woodville. If so desired, donations in her memory may be made to the Woodville United Church, or a foundation of your choice would be appreciated and may be directed to the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill St., Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205). Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 16, 2020