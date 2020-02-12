|
Entered into rest peacefully at Victoria Manor, Lindsay on Monday, February 10th in her 90th year. Margaret Brasier was the beloved wife for 65 years to the late Paul Gassien. Loving mother of Reg (Shelia) Gassien, Elaine Kimble (Brad), Dan Gassien (Stacey) and Steve Gassien (Beth). Cherished grandma of Kara, Jenna (Chris), Ashley; Connor, Daniele and Channing; Alex, Max and Aaron; also great-grandmother of Lilah and Paige. Margaret is predeceased by her 12 siblings and will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to call at Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Tuesday, February 18th from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service to celebrate Marg's life at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lindsay. Memorial donations to the Ontario Standardbred Adoption Society or Kawartha Lakes Alzheimer Society can be made through Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 12, 2020