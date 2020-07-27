(Resident of Coboconk, Ontario) Peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital on Friday, July 24th in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Richardson. Loving mother of Mary Lou (Craig Horton), Geoff (Lorri) and Jenny (Jason Todd) and Sharron (Russell Walsh). Enthusiastic grandmother of Matthew (Kerry), Brett (Sarah) Lauren, Keown, Aidan and Great Grandmother to Avery, Quinn and Wyatt. Sister of Blanche Hepburn, Helen Baldwin, Donna DesLauriers and Beverley Wood, predeceased by Gordon, Wylie, Jack and Joan. Marg will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Marg loved her lifelong home of Coboconk and her church, Christ Church Anglican where she was a devoted member her whole life. She will be remembered for her love of the outdoors, exercise and swim classes, dessert and helping people. Marg was a 47 year long employee of the CIBC Coboconk and loved her work there, meeting new people and helping the community. Visitation and Private Funeral Service Friends are invited to call at the CHRIST CHURCH ANGLICAN, COBOCONK 12 Elizabeth St. Coboconk, Ontario on Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m (Noon) for a visitation time with the family. During COVID-19, visitations are conducted on a schedule, by appointment only. Please call the Coboconk Community Funeral Home (705) 454-3913, between 9:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M on Monday July 27, 2020 and Tuesday, July 28, 2020, to reserve a time to visit with the family of the Margaret Richardson Interment later St. Thomas Anglican Church Cemetery, Balsam Lake. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christ Church Anglican, Coboconk would be appreciated by the family. www.communityfuneralhomes.com