We deeply regret to announce the death of Margaret Jean Barnsdale, long time resident of Beaverton. After a traumatic fall, broken hip/ wrist and subsequent life support attempts, she peacefully succumbed to be with God on December 18, 2019 at the age of 82. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 59 years, James Barnsdale, her daughter Karen (Keith Hales of Oshawa) and her son Greg (Shari Barnsdale of Toronto). Marg will also be missed by her sister Jackie McEachern (of Pefferlaw), Marg's grandchildren Brett, Colby and Ethan Hales, Jenna, Daryl and Abbey Barnsdale, Samantha and Stephanie Hancock, nieces, nephews, extended family and numerous friends. She filled her life with the right things. Marg continuously focused on improving relationships, spending time together and making fond memories. Marg felt she was so fortunate to live in the era she did where love, kindness and respect was so prevalent. Her music was her true passion and she revealed this from a very young age. She had a God given talent to play piano strictly by ear. At the age of ten she regularly dazzled groups with her musical skills thanks to the efforts of her dear mother Grace McEachern. Margaret was a special musician beginning her career as the pianist in the Imperial Room of the Royal York Hotel in Toronto at the young age of 19. Advancing into co-ownership of a Toronto sound studio, she ultimately worked with iconic musicians such as Tommy Hunter and Gordon Lightfoot. Her positive influence was felt by many. From leading many choirs with numerous churches and performances with service clubs at the Beaverton Town Hall, to playing for hundreds of local weddings and funerals, she touched the lives of many. Marg was the organist at the Mangan Funeral Home in Beaverton since Tom Mangan established the business back in 1986. She always worked hard at creating the best musical tribute as the funeral organist and received countless acknowledgments of praise over those many years. Now it's our turn to create a most appropriate send off for a special woman who impacted so many lives. Cremation has taken place. A funeral in Marg's honour will be held 1:00 pm Sunday, January 19, 2020 at St. Andrew's United Church, 523 Simcoe Street in Beaverton followed by a reception at the Beaverton Legion, 517 Mara Road. If a charitable donation is preferred over flowers, a donation to the is certainly appreciated. The family is most grateful for all the support shown at this unfortunate time.