Passed away at St. Joseph's at Fleming, Peterborough, Ontario, with family by her side. Loving wife of the late Victor Coulter. Dear mother of Lana (Mike) Hunt of Nanaimo, Linda (late Gerry) Cox of Peterborough, Glenn (predeceased) Rachel Coulter of Sundry Alberta, Gail (Mike) Jilesen of Peterborough and John Coulter of Nanaimo. Beloved sister of Betty (late Don) Armstrong of Bobcaygeon, Doug (predeceased) Mabel Smith of Bobcaygeon. Cherished grandmother of Matthew (Ania) Hunt, Laura Hunt, Blair (Lana) Cox, Heather (Jon) Pickering, Pat Jilesen, Mark (Nicole) Jilesen, Jason (Katie) Jilesen, David Jilesen and great-grandmother of Nathan and Cameron Cox, Logan and Audrina Pickering, Emma Hunt, Emelia, Daxton and Bowen Jilesen. A Graveside burial service to be held at Burys Green Church, on Bury's Green Road, north of Fenelon Falls, Ontario, on Saturday, November 7th at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca