Margaret (Peggy) KENNEDY
February 13, 1937 - September 24, 2020 It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret (Peggy) Alethea Kennedy, entered into rest peacefully and with all the love in the world surrounding her. Peggy, loving mother of Brenda, William (Maria), Peggy (Dan Lindsay), Diana (Terry Bastin) and predeceased by David (Cyndy) in August 2016. Granny Apple to Logan (Alyssa), Daniel, Colin, Nicolle (Matt), William, Margaret, Matthew (Jessey) and Andrew. Great Granny to Sebastien, Maurice and Martin. Peggy was predeceased by William Lainsbury in 1989 and Bill Kennedy in 2014. Peggy was the special friend to Cal Callbert. Peggy retired from Victoria Manor and enjoyed her retirement years traveling the world and volunteering in the community. As well enjoyed the bowling league and dart leagues at the Legion and many other service groups. Peggy was always up for a game of crib and a good cup of tea and will be dearly missed by extended family and friends. Peggy's family enjoyed all her stories of growing up in Northern Ontario and the good 'ol days. A very special thank you to the Palliative Team at the Ross Memorial Hospital. There will be a private family interment at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Lindsay Boys and Girls Club of Kawartha Lakes or the Heart and Stroke Foundation is appreciated by the family. On-line condolences and memories can be shared at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
