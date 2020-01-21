Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
(705) 328-2721
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret SHEA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Louise SHEA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the age of 80. Peggy Shea was the beloved wife of Lorne Shea for 60 years. Loving mother of Kevin (Louise) Shea, Brian Shea, Stephen (Tammy) Shea. Cherished grandmother of Jordan (Tanya) Shea and Stephanie Shea and Madison Shea also great grandmother to Noah and Oakley Shea. Survived by her sister Mildred and Keith Hodgson, Gerald and Gwen Brown, Donald Brown (Heather), Beverley and John Goslin, and Lynda Jeffrey. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Olive Brown, sister-in-law Linda Brown and brothers and sisters-in-law Norman (Leona), Earl (Marjorie), Murray (Helen), Bert (Audrey) and sisters Madeline (Lloyd) and Marjorie (Wilson) Carron. Private family services will take place at Mackey Funeral Home, Peel Street, Lindsay. Interment later in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lifford. If desired memorial donations to the may be made at the funeral home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -