|
|
Entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the age of 80. Peggy Shea was the beloved wife of Lorne Shea for 60 years. Loving mother of Kevin (Louise) Shea, Brian Shea, Stephen (Tammy) Shea. Cherished grandmother of Jordan (Tanya) Shea and Stephanie Shea and Madison Shea also great grandmother to Noah and Oakley Shea. Survived by her sister Mildred and Keith Hodgson, Gerald and Gwen Brown, Donald Brown (Heather), Beverley and John Goslin, and Lynda Jeffrey. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Olive Brown, sister-in-law Linda Brown and brothers and sisters-in-law Norman (Leona), Earl (Marjorie), Murray (Helen), Bert (Audrey) and sisters Madeline (Lloyd) and Marjorie (Wilson) Carron. Private family services will take place at Mackey Funeral Home, Peel Street, Lindsay. Interment later in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lifford. If desired memorial donations to the may be made at the funeral home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 21, 2020