Margaret MacDougall in her 79th year, passed away suddenly at Carescent Care on Mary, nursing home, on april 28/20. Survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Paul (Mickey) MacDougall. Loving mother to Neil (Kelly) MacDougall, Rosanne Johnson, and Carolyn (Randy) Stewart. Loving Grandmother to Kyle and Alexander MacDougall, Aaron and Drew Johnson and Austin Stewart. Great Grandmother to Aiden. Sister to Joan Bates and the late Robert (Linda) Maskell. Sister in law to Fraser (Lola) MacDougall and Lorraine (Bobby) Surette. Fondly loved and remembered by many nieces and nephews. Family would like to thank staff of Carescent Care on Mary, who provided Mom with professional and loving care. A small family service was held at Riverside Cemetary on May 02/20. A celebration of life will be held for all at a later date. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society In Margaret's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store