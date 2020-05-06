Margaret MacDougall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret MacDougall in her 79th year, passed away suddenly at Carescent Care on Mary, nursing home, on april 28/20. Survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Paul (Mickey) MacDougall. Loving mother to Neil (Kelly) MacDougall, Rosanne Johnson, and Carolyn (Randy) Stewart. Loving Grandmother to Kyle and Alexander MacDougall, Aaron and Drew Johnson and Austin Stewart. Great Grandmother to Aiden. Sister to Joan Bates and the late Robert (Linda) Maskell. Sister in law to Fraser (Lola) MacDougall and Lorraine (Bobby) Surette. Fondly loved and remembered by many nieces and nephews. Family would like to thank staff of Carescent Care on Mary, who provided Mom with professional and loving care. A small family service was held at Riverside Cemetary on May 02/20. A celebration of life will be held for all at a later date. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society In Margaret's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved