|
|
Born July 8, 1929, Married January 17, 1948 - Margaret passed away into her Savior's hands Saturday, January 25, 2020 in her 91st year with her family at her side. She is predeceased by her parents Catherine Quinn and Bernard Sheridan, brothers Sidney and William Sheridan, and sister Kathryn Murdock. Sher is survived by her sister Doris Vann. She leaves behind her loving husband of 72 years Robert "Bob" Rorabeck and their seven children: John (Linda) of Grafton, Catherine (Ken Hillock) of Port Perry, Margaret (Larry Dart) of Haliburton, James of Oshawa Mike (Anne) of Oshawa, Anne Marie (Stan Szmyr) of Courtice and William of Oshawa. Margaret and Bob were blessed with 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Margaret was a devout member of the Roman Catholic Church and drew upon her faith to nurture and grow her marriage to Bob, while serving as matriarch to the seven children and their extended families. She took great pride in her children and their families and their marriages, educational achievements and career successes. She takes with her many fond memories of friends and family first with their home on Taylor Avenue in Oshawa and later their home in Wilmot Creek, Newcastle. A family graveside committal at St. Gregory's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Oshawa, Ontario, will take place in the spring. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the management and staff of Victoria Manor, Lindsay, for their professionalism and the care extended to Margaret. The family would also like to thank father Tomas of St. Therese Catholic church of Courtice for his support and prayers. Charitable donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Alzheimer's Society of Canada would be welcomed. Expressions of condolence may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 29, 2020