Entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 88. Marie Finn was the beloved wife of the late Bill Whalen and the late Robert Waudby. Loving mother of Michele (Brian) Brickles, Michael (Nita) Whalen, Dennis Whalen and Francis Whalen. Much loved grandmother of Jeffrey, Jennifer, Jonathon, Michaela, Jenelle, Amanda and Michael also 11 great-grandchildren Zavier, MacKenzie, Finn, Cole, Beau, Isabel, Abigail, Emerie, Cecilia, Eloise and Isla. Dear sister of Joe (late Gladys) Finn, Anne (Ken) Gunnell, also predeceased by her brothers Mickey Finn, Maurice Finn and Dennis Finn and sister Marcella McGregor. Sister-in-law, Elaine Finn, late Verona Finn, Dolores Finn and brother-in-law, Gord McGregor. Predeceased by parents Veronica Marren and Maurice Finn. Dear sister-in-law of Joe (late Joan) Whalen, also predeceased by Leonard (Cathy) Whalen, Claire (Greta) Whalen, Rita (Jim) McCaughey, Marie (Pete) Wells, Yvonne (Neil) Taylor, Ruth (Gerald) Sheppard. Fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews. Private family visitation will be held at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North, Lindsay, following the necessary protocol, wearing of mask is mandatory, social distancing during the visitation time. Mass of Christian burial will take place from St. Mary's Catholic Church Lindsay on Friday, October 23 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery Victoria Road. If desired memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be made online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com