Entered into rest at home on Monday, January 13, 2020 after a short, but hard-fought battle with cancer at the age of 73. Daughter of the late Edward and Frances (née Blackbourn) Burns. Beloved wife of A. John Workman. Proud mom of Karmeil Tugwell, Pauline Burns (Bill Nikoruk). Loving grandma of Tabbatha, Jeremiah, Terina, Jasmine, Jamie, and Matthew, as well as 14 great-grandchildren. Ann is survived by her siblings Alma Drake, Paul Burns, Larry Burns, and Pat Burns. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. In keeping with Ann's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Woodville Legion, on Sunday, January 26th from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes, or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 17, 2020