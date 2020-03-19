|
|
Entered into rest at the Caressant Care Nursing Home-McLaughlin Site, Lindsay on Sunday, March 15, 2020. May (nee Snelling) in her 96th year, was the beloved wife of the late Frank McFadden (1989). Loving mother of infant Bernard (predeceased), Teresa (Mark Crawford), Peter McFadden and Joe McFadden. Treasured grandmother of Justine, Jacob, Isaac, Jonah, Elijah and great-grandmother of Azalea. Dear sister of Patricia (Jan) Eisinga, Pauline (Pat) Burns and the late Charles Snelling. Cherished aunt of Elizabeth (Liz) and Bernie and fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews and by their families. Relatives and friends were invited to visit with the family at the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205) on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial from ST. MARY'S CHURCH, Lindsay on Thursday, March 19th at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lindsay. Parish prayers were offered at the funeral home on Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to the St. Mary's Church-Restoration Fund would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 19, 2020