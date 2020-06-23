Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 84. Mary is survived by her loving husband Ron Carter. Beloved mother of Yvonne (Roger) and Ron (Bobbi). Proud grandma of 4 and great grandma of 2. In keeping with Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay. (705-328-2721) www.mackeys.ca