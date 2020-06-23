Maria Johanna "Mary" Carter
Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 84. Mary is survived by her loving husband Ron Carter. Beloved mother of Yvonne (Roger) and Ron (Bobbi). Proud grandma of 4 and great grandma of 2. In keeping with Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay. (705-328-2721) www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
