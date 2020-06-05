Marie passed peacefully on June 1, 2020 with her daughters by her side after an aggressive battle with cancer. She was born and raised in Peterborough Ontario and has been a proud resident of East City for the last forty years. A cherished mother, she is survived by her two daughters Tracey Ormond (Mike Little) and Kaitlyn Hooper. Gramma Vera will be remembered by Braden, Montague, Juliet, Capulet, Finnigan and Ted. Marie was a loving sister to Carol (Quinty) Gemmiti, Mike (Mary) Duggan, Paul (Kelly) Duggan and the late Jim Duggan and an adored aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many family, friends and neighbours. In recent years, Marie spent her time crocheting - a hobby she shared with her life long best friend Val Dagenais (Valerie Thompson). She loved to be in the kitchen and shared her passion for cooking with both of her daughters. Marie's butter tarts, shortbread cookies and spaghetti and meatballs will be replicated for years. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to Hospice Peterborough.