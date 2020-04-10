Home

On Saturday, April 4, 2020, Marie Armstrong (nee Landry), loving mother of six children, and long-time companion of Claudette Seems, passed away at the age of 91. Marie was preceded in death by her parents Fabian and Dorothy Landry, her husband Raymond, her brothers Vincent (Connie) and Cyril (Mary), and her sisters Dorothy and Joan Gartlan (Bill). She is survived by her best friend and companion Claudette, her six children Ray (Margaret), Wayne (Vicki), Mark (Linda), Joanne McCuaig (Larry), Chris (Georgia) and Randy (Linda) and seventeen grandchildren and nine (to date) great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Margaret Keating (Verne, predeceased), and her brothers Martin Landry (Lorraine) and Leo Landry (Lynn). Due to the current on-going COVID crisis, a Celebration of Life for Marie will be deferred to some later date when it will be possible for folks to gather together and reminisce. The family would like to extend its most sincere appreciation to the wonderful people at the Lakefield Extendicare for their fabulous care of Marie and their generosity in accommodating her family during her final days.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 10, 2020
