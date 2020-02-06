|
Born on September 9, 1947 and passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 at 72 years of age at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre following a cardiac arrest at home on January 21, 2020. Marie, daughter of Joseph O'Connor and Elizabeth (Betty) Newton (Both predeceased), beloved wife of more than 50 years since 1969 to James "Jim" O'Connor, mother of Rob (predeceased 1989) and Clay Morin of Brantford, sister of Kathy Green and sister-in-law of Bob Green, grandmother of Nuin-Tara Morin, godmother of Jason Olver. A huge loss and greatly missed by many cousins, nieces and nephews and many, many friends. In keeping with Marie's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life, Memorial Service will be held a later date. Marie attended elementary school at Canadian Martyrs and secondary school at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Toronto. After graduation she went to Toronto's Teachers College and began her teaching career at 19 years of age. She taught grade 4 at St. Aloysius School in Toronto for 5 ½ years before moving to Peterborough. She worked for the Peterborough Separate School Board from 1973 to 2000, teaching JK-Grade 6 at various schools (St. Paul's, Lakefield, St. Paul's Peterborough, St. Teresa's, St. Paul's Norwood, and St. Joseph's Douro). After retirement in 2000, Marie began her "second career" in 2001 working at the Peterborough Museum and Archives, first as a volunteer and then teaching school groups. For several years she held the position of Education Officer and she worked in the Archives where she developed a keen interest in the Irish Immigration of 1825 under Peter Robinson. This became her real passion and joy as she researched documents in the Archives regarding the Irish settlers in various townships of Peterborough County. Marie continued this volunteer research on a weekly basis right up to January 16, 2020. She also helped with the Muse films for several years. In memory of Marie and in lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Online condolences can be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 6, 2020