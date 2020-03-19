|
In loving memory of a dear wife, mother, grandmother & great-grandmother, who passed away March 22, 2000. So many things have happened, Since you were called away. So many things to share with you, Had you been left to stay. Everyday in some small way, Memories of you come our way. Though absent, you are near, Still missed, loved, always dear. Lovingly remembered by your family. Also fond memories of a dear daughter & sister Kathy who passed away November 22, 1981.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 19, 2020