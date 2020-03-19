Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Lefebvre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Lefebvre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Lefebvre In Memoriam
In loving memory of a dear wife, mother, grandmother & great-grandmother, who passed away March 22, 2000. So many things have happened, Since you were called away. So many things to share with you, Had you been left to stay. Everyday in some small way, Memories of you come our way. Though absent, you are near, Still missed, loved, always dear. Lovingly remembered by your family. Also fond memories of a dear daughter & sister Kathy who passed away November 22, 1981.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -