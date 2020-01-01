Home

Peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Thursday, December 19, 2019, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Gerald for 68 years and dear mother of Linda Moncrief and her husband Doug, and Larry, and his wife Cathy. Marie will be missed by her grandchildren Chris (Julie) Moncrief, Mike (Erin) Moncrief, Jennifer (Gord) McFarland, and Mike (Emily) Murduff and the late Bryan (Tina). Loving great-grandmother of Taylor, Kayla, Ryley, Cole, Blake, Brooklyn, Cooper, Leah, Hannah, Madelyn. Marie was predeceased by her brother Carl (surviving spouse Marg) Heath, and Phyllis (Gord) McDougall. A private family service and interment will be held at a later date. In memory of Marie, donations to Hospice Peterborough would be greatly appreciated by the family. A special thank you to Dr. Whiting and all the staff at Hospice where Marie was lovingly cared for during her last month.
