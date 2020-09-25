Marilyn COATES

1933-2020 Marilyn passed away peacefully September 18, 2020 surrounded by family in her 87th year. She will be lovingly remembered by her son David and grandson Zack. Marilyn will be fondly remembered by her nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends. She is predeceased by her husband Charles and daughter Diane The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Georgian Bay General Hospital. Your l and support will always be remembered. Arrangements entrusted to Nicholls Funeral Home.



