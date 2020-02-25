|
Of Lindsay Ontario left us on February 22, 2020 at the age of 90 after 70 wonderful years of marriage to her loving husband Stan. Marion was a talented watercolour artist who inspired countless others to dabble happily through her passion for painting and supportive instruction. Marion pioneered the Minden/Haliburton Studio tour which continued long after Marion and Stanley moved to Lindsey. Marion was also an avid cyclist and gardener and she also loved to travel the world with Stanley. Marion was still pedaling happily through the countryside until just prior to her 90th birthday in September. Marion was predeceased 14 days by her husband Stanley. Marion is sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family; children Doug (Kate), Lynda (Lou), Kenneth (Heather), grandchildren Amanda (Brent), Angela, Chantell, Cody (Page), Livio and great-grandchildren Adia, Adelyn, Harrison and Keith. A joint memorial reception for Marion and Stanley Hill will be held at Cambridge United Church in Lindsay.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 25, 2020